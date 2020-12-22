SoftBank joins the SPAC IPO craze in hunt for acquisitions

On Monday, the Japanese conglomerate revealed plans to raise over half a billion dollars in New York through an initial public offering of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The newly created firm, SVF Investment Corp., plans to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “SVFAU.” It will initially seek to raise $525 million, but that could go up to nearly $605 million if there’s strong interest in the shares.

SVF is sponsored by a subsidiary of SoftBank Investment Advisers, which oversees the Vision Fund — SoftBank’s vehicle for many of the company’s splashy tech investments.

SPACs are shell companies with limited or no operating assets, which go public solely to raise money and buy existing businesses. These so-called “blank check” firms used to be sneered at on Wall Street, but have taken off in a big way this year.

