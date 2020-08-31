Social Media Star Mr. Faisu To Debut in Web Series ‘Bang Baang’

Social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, has been roped in as the lead actor of an action-thriller web series opposite actress Ruhi Singh.

Titled Bang Baang: The Sound Of Crimes, the project involves mystery, suspense, action, and loads of youth drama amid deep-lying secrets.

The makers conducted virtual auditions across the country, to hunt for the lead actors.

Sharing a teaser of the series on Instagram, Mr. Faisu wrote: “Punches and Punchlines fly! Lights… Camera… Action. Unveiling the fantastic cast of the biggest action-thriller of the year. Ab hoga @altbalaji & @zee5shows par #BangBaang.”

Bang Baang is scheduled to go on floors in September in Udaipur. It will later stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.