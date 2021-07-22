‘Snooped on’, Didi’s ‘Dhoot’ Abhishek Banerjee to Lead TMC Charge in Parliament Over Pegasus Row

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee is all set to lead the TMC’s charge against the Centre in Parliament on Thursday over the Pegasus snooping row.

Abhishek, who was reportedly snooped on along with his personal secretary whose phone was tapped, will raise the issue in Parliament which is currently in the Monsoon Session and has seen repeated adjournments amid uproar by the Opposition over the snooping row, farm laws and Centre’s mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

TMC believes Bengal was on the BJP’s target, which is why both Abhishek and election strategist Prashant Kishor, who helped script Mamata Banerjee’s victory, were snooped on.

Abhishek had on Monday taunted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over allegations of snooping against him, saying Shah was unable to save his face from the humiliation of Bengal assembly poll defeat despite spying on him.

“Two Minutes of SILENCE for the SORE LOSERS! Despite ALLIES like ED, CBI, NIA, IT, ECI, @BJP4India’s money + might and #PegasusSpying Mr @AmitShah couldn’t save his face in #BengalElections2021. Please COME Prepared with Better RESOURCES in 2024!,” Abhishek Banerjee tweeted.

This will be Abhishek’s first visit to Delhi after his appointment as All India General Secretary of TMC. Buoyed by results of the elections, in which he was constantly badgered by the BJP, Mamata Banerjee’s nephew will meet all MPs on Thursday at Sukhendu Sekhar’s residence after his Parliament visit.

The TMC mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ too became digital since Wednesday and in the first edition, Abhishek has written an article saying this time, India needs Bengal’s daughter.

Mamata Banerjee will be reaching Delhi on July 26 and has already indicated willingness to meet opposition leaders to chalk out a strategy to halt the BJP juggernaut in 2024. In such a scenario, Abhishek’s presence will be significant as from ‘Didir Dhoot’ in the state, he will now be her ‘dhoot’ for the entire nation.

