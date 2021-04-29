Sneha Khanwalkar Songs You Must Have in Your Playlist

Sneha Khanwalkar is the popular music director who shot to fame with her distinct style of music that unravelled latent tunes in Bollywood. Born in Indore, this talented music composer grew up amid the influence of Gwalior gharana of Hindustani classical music.

With the arrival of Sneha, Bollywood found its fourth woman composer besides, Jaddanbai, Saraswati Devi and Usha Khanna. Before making it big in Hindi film industry, she used to host a popular music-based MTV show called Sound Tripping. Subsequently, she ventured into films through movies like The Hope, Kal, Go, Sarkar Raj.

Since then, she has been part of many incredible films in Bollywood and carved a great niche for herself pursuing her true passion for music.

As she celebrated her 38th birthday on April 28, let’s look at her 5 best songs:

O Womaniya: This song went on to become immensely popular. Sneha’s masterful use of traditional instruments with a contemporary touch lent the song a unique flavour. The quirky, heady beat brought out the authenticity in this folksy song. Sneha assumed the role of music director for Anurag Kashyap’s both the movies — Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and 2. Her excellent compositions fetched her nomination in the Best Music Director category at the Filmfare Awards.

Oye Lucky: It was a very uplifting track with strikingly rustic vibe. Sneha’s composition drew from a hardcore Punjabi number. Sung by Mika Singh from Dibakar Banerjee’s National Award-winning film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, this song rocked the popularity charts for a long time.

Bann Titli: This song from Manto, sung by Rekha Bhardwaj, was beautifully composed by Sneha. It had only harmonium and tabla to support Rekha’s slightly husky, nasal tone. Sneha composed four songs for the biopic Manto directed by Nandita Das. The songs were created out of the poetry that existed in the 1940s.

Love Sex aur Dhoka: Sneha composed music for Dibakar Banerjee’s yet another hit film. This title track sung by Kailash Kher was a raging hit. The high-spirited tune had a long-lasting appeal.

Engine ki seeti: This song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan in the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan was quite a peppy track. Sneha experimented with the Rajasthani folk song called Anjun Ki Seeti, whose lyrics were written by Ikram Rajasthani.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here