Snatched a Pistol At Police, Hefazat Procession Attacked The Police Station

Rajib Sharma, Chattogram:

Hefazat-e-Islam activists and students of Hathazari Madrasa in Chattogram’s Hathazari attacked the police station from a protest procession. When the police stopped them, they threw bricks. Police later fired blank shots.

Several people were injured in the incident. They were rescued and admitted to Chattagram Medical College Hospital. Four people died there. Among them are three students and a pedestrian.

Three of the dead have been identified. They are Merajul Islam, Rabiul Islam and Jahangir Alam. The other is a pedestrian. His name was not known.

Besides, the madrasa students blocked four policemen. They were taken to the madrasa and beaten. Among them ASP (Trainee) Farabi and SI were sent to hospital if seriously injured. The other two police officers are still under siege. The protesters snatched a pistol at police.

Witnesses said police detained Hifazat-e-Islam activists and madrassa students when they tried to march towards Hathazari police station. At one stage they clashed with the police. Hefazat followers fired brickbats at the police. Police first fired tear gas and tried to disperse them. At one stage, the police started firing rubber bullets.

Hathazari Police Station OC Rafiqul Islam told the media that Hifazat followers tried to hold a procession. At one stage they entered Hathazari police station and carried out extensive vandalism. Hefazat workers also attacked the land office and post bungalow. When the police took position on the road at that time, the followers from Hathatjari Madrasa fired brickbats at the police.

ASI Shilabrata Barua of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost told media that several people were injured in the clash at Hathazari. Many of them were brought to the hospital. Doctors declared four of them dead. However, he could not reveal their identities.

Chattogram District Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mashiuddaula Reza told media that the protesters hurled brickbats at Hathazari police station. Police fired blank shots and tried to disperse them. Several people were injured at the time.

Meanwhile, students blocked the front of the madrasa from 2.30 pm to protest the death of four students. The traffic on the road is closed.

Hefazat-e-Islam’s publicity secretary Zakaria Noman Faizi told that Hefazat leaders and activists took out the protest procession after the Friday prayers. Leaders of the demonstration, police fired shots in custody without any reason. Hefazat leaders and activists later clashed with the police.

It may be mentioned that a protest rally led by former VP Nurul Haque Nur was organized in Dhaka’s Motijheel on Thursday to protest the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh. The police stopped the protest rally. Although some people were arrested at that time, the police later released them.