Sixty Six Percent Indians Eager To Visit Drive Away Destinations, Says Survey

Indians are looking at travel in newer ways and exploring flexible, nearby travel and travel to work remotely, according to new YouGov research conducted in May 2021.

The survey showed that 43 percent of Indians would like to travel this year when able to (66 percent to destinations that are a drive away) and are excited about visiting new places with loved ones, relaxing in nature, enjoying offbeat destinations, and sharing their experiences and recommendations with others. A third would like to spend time travelling and working in different locations. Here are top trends from the latest survey:

Looking forward to travelling

While the timeline for travel recovery depends on a number of external factors such as vaccination coverage, Indians continue to be eager to get back to travelling and connecting with new people and places. The survey showed that 43 per cent would expect or plan to travel in the year and 66 per cent would consider trips that are within driving distance.

More than a third of respondents (36 per cent ) would like to travel and explore new places with loved ones. About eight in ten (78 per cent ) said they would like to be closer to their family in order to receive or provide support.

Flexible living and working

A third of Indian travellers (33 per cent ) would like to spend time travelling and working ‘anywhere’ in different locations, in a post-pandemic world. About two-thirds (62 per cent) of respondents say they would opt for off-peak times of the year to travel.

Hosted travel catering to desire for flexibility and unique experiences

Seven in ten (69 per cent ) respondents are interested in unique accommodations when they travel next (formats such as heritage homes, havelis, farm stays and villas), and a third (35 per cent ) say that they are very likely to stay in unique accommodations when they travel next. GenZ (70 per cent ) and Millennials (73 per cent ), who comprise a large pool of current and future travellers, are leading this trend.

We expect a travel rebound unlike anything we have seen before, and we’ve made it easy for anyone who wants to host and take advantage of the coming travel surge. Half of the new listings globally that were both activated and booked in early 2021 got a reservation request within four days, and for the year ending April 30, 2021, the average annual earnings per Homes Host who has welcomed at least one guest on Airbnb was about US$9,600.

Nature travel continues to inspire:

Nature travel continues to be preferred by four in ten (40 per cent ) respondents. Hill stations seem to be a popular choice, with 44 per cent of Indian residents wanting to visit destinations such as Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, Ooty, Munnar, Coorg, and Kashmir.

The beaches of Goa, Kerala, and Pondicherry are also sought-after destinations for Indian travellers (38 per cent ).

* In addition, Gen Z (25 per cent ) and Millennials (23 per cent ) hope to explore offbeat travel to new destinations such as visiting a wildlife reserve, when they travel next, compared with Baby Boomers

Capturing travel experiences and sharing them with loved ones

Thinking about ways they can remember their trip, six in ten (59 per cent ) Indian residents hoping to embark on a holiday say they will take pictures as a way of remembering their trip, with close to half (47 per cent ) saying they will share stories with loved ones.

Commenting on these trends, Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager — Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, “As many of us think of travelling again, stepping out of the door will be about spending quality time with loved ones and creating new memories in unique destinations nearby or in nature. It will also be about exploring more flexible ways to live and work in a new world. Reflecting these preferences in India and around the world, Airbnb recently launched more than 100 upgrades that include new ways for customers to discover unique nearby destinations and easier ways to sign up to be a host on Airbnb.”

