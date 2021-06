Sixteen matches cancelled at rain-hit Wimbledon | Tennis News

LONDON: Sixteen of the scheduled 64 first round matches at Wimbledon were cancelled on Monday as the tournament’s return after two years suffered a soggy start.Play on the All England Club’s outside courts had been due to get under way at 11:00am (1000 GMT).However, that start time was constantly revised with 3:30pm (1430GMT) the latest start time set by organisers. Novak Djokovic got his title defence under way on a covered Centre Court at 1:30pm (1230 GMT) against British wildcard Jack Draper.Wimbledon in 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.