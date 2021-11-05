Six Sure-Fire Ways to Ignite Romance in Your Life This Diwali

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’, every Friday. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

The column is being written by Sexologist Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain. In today’s column, Dr Jain gives tips about reigniting romance during Diwali.

Diwali may be a family occasion but that doesn’t mean you ignore your romantic life during the festive season. In fact, if you think of it, there is one big thing common between Diwali and marriage — both bring people closer to one other. Therefore, if you aim to use this holiday time to reconnect and ignite some romance with your partner, here are some easy and sure-fire ways of doing so.

Set up a Romantic Dinner for Your Partner

You may not be the best cook, and your husband/wife may be well aware of it, but you always get brownie points with food during festivals. So, feed your partner, even if that means taking some help from Swiggy/Zomato delivery peeps (we would tell your partner if you won’t). Everyone thinks of more loving thoughts when their stomachs are full, and they have a glass of wine in their hands.

Put Some Thought in Your Diwali Gift

Get your partner something he/she actually wants, or have lusted over for a while but never bought it because he/she may have thought that it was extravagant or unnecessary. If you give a thoughtful gift, that shows that you know the likes of the other person, and care enough to get him/her the thing(s) the other person wants, then you automatically connect more deeply. Take that connection as a jumping-off point, and use Diwali’s downtime to rekindle old companionship and passion for one another.

Spice up the conversation

Simply stating to your significant other that you are “ready for sex” may have worked when you first met. But it is highly unlikely to still yield the same results at this point in your relationship. Spice up your conversations with teases and flirty talk. Ease in ideas and thoughts. Make him/her feel sexy and loved, not just physically but also emotionally.

Creating a Sexy Bedroom Environment to Setup the Mood!

All I can say here is candles and rose petals are a cliche because they have worked a thousand times before, and chances are they will this time as well. But, if your partner finds that too cheesy, create a warm and cosy environment in the bedroom, and spend some time together. Things will surely heat up.

Cuddle & Stay in Bed

Hugs can do wonders, especially if you and your partner both have stressful jobs, and do not get time enough on normal days to connect physically, mentally or emotionally. So, if you do not have family coming in, just plan a day in bed. Watch an old movie, cuddle all day, and just relax. When stress melts away, arousal becomes much easier.

Give Role-Play a Try

As I said before, this isn’t for everyone, but it can add just the right amount of spark to a stuttering sex life. Some all-time favourites are a nurse/doctor role or a boss/secretary role, but if you or your partner have any other particular fantasy, indulge in that. See which one works best in your relationship and let go of your inhibitions. Communicate, be open about your desires and wants. Live in the moment.

