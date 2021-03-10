Six Health Hazards of the Addiction

No Smoking Day started in the United Kingdom in 1984. Since then, many countries and states have adopted the day as a way to raise awareness about the health hazards of smoking through advertisements, social media, or even word of mouth.

The day is aimed at raising awareness as well as encouraging people to quit smoking. According to some reports, 1 in 10 smokers use this day to take a break from the habit in UK on No Smoking Day.

If you are a smoker and are looking to quit, then have a look at these effects of smoking of your body and life:

Cancer : It is well-established that smoking is associated with cancers of the mouth, throat, lungs, larynx, and so on.

Respiratory diseases: Even if you smoke for a little while, it can have effects on your lung which cannot be reversed. Your alveoli, or air-sacs, get inflamed due to the smoke and can lead to breathing issues or aggravate asthma.

Lung-disorders: The flurry of disorders doesn’t end with asthma or temporary breathing obstruction. Smoking can cause diseases like COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or ILD (Interstitial Lung Disorder) which can cause permanent damage to lung and reduce life expectancy, even cause death.

Heart diseases: Smoking can cause clogging and blockage in your veins and arteries. It increases the risk of peripheral artery disease (PAD). In turn, this can increase chances of blood clots, angina, stroke, and heart attacks.

Impact on fertility: Smoking can impact fertility of both men and women. Cigarettes increase the chance of erectile dysfunction, negatively impact sperm quality and count. In women, it can make conception difficult by impacting hormone levels.

Impact on skin and hair: While the above-mentioned diseases are some very serious impacts of smoking, it can also affect your looks and lifestyle. Smoking can cause lethargy and migraines. Additionally, your skin shows signs of smoking via premature wrinkling, age spots, crow’s feet and so on. Smoking can also increase hair-fall intensely.