Six Effective Ways to Keep Your Gums Healthy

Maintaining oral hygiene is extremely important. Swollen, tender, inflamed gums are early signs of degrading gum health, however, these can be prevented as well as reversed.

Apart from getting a regular dental check-up, it is always advisable to resort to some natural remedies to ensure your gum health is fine.

Of course twice a day brushing and flossing are some of the good practices that need to be followed. But, there is no harm in knowing and following some more ways to fend off gum diseases.

Here are some ways to ensure your gum’s wellness:

Practice Oil pulling

One of the most practiced methods of Ayurveda to ensure oral well-being has been oil pulling. Coconut or olive or sesame oil swishing in the mouth for 15 minutes without brushing your teeth, right after you wake up in the morning prevents plaque build-up, gingivitis, and lets you enjoy a great gum health. It not only cleanses the mouth of the harmful toxins, but is also great for digestive health.

Use Neem

Neem tree is a blessing abounding in nature’s goodness. Right from its leaves to twigs, neem is highly effective in bringing about gum wellbeing. Anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic neem has been proven to be excellent to strengthen gums, prevent bleeding, formation of plaque, inhibit gingivitis, and improve tooth enamel.

Tea Tree Oil

Opt for toothpaste that has the essential tea tree oil in it. It is excellent to treat gingivitis. Just remember to not use this oil directly in undiluted form.

Fluoride

Ensure your toothpaste has fluoride and a stamp of ADA acceptance in it. This ingredient is highly effective in preventing bad breath, gingivitis.

Use Cranberry

It has been found that periodontitis-related inflammation can be cured by the use of cranberries. They are good to keep the bacteria away from sticking to the teeth.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C found in grapefruit, oranges, kiwi, mango, papaya, strawberry, red pepper, broccoli, brussels sprouts, and cantaloupe play a significant role in gum health. You get the chances of periodontal disease reduced with vitamin C.