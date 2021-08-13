Six Benefits of Consuming Whole Grains You Didn’t Know

Grain forms the staple diet of most communities across India. We all have a plate of rice and roti for dinner, along with vegetables and maybe a fish/meat dish. For South Asians, whose diet rests on grains, there are a few things to be kept in mind.

Consumption of whole grains keeps the body and heart healthy, reduces diabetes and helps control high blood pressure. Grains such as millet, brown rice, quinoa, popcorn, wheat and barley can be called whole grains.

Listed below are some of the benefits of consuming whole grains:

It contains a lot of fibre and nutrients: Grains can enrich the body with various nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fibre, proteins and numerous other essential plant elements. It also contains a huge amount of antioxidants.

It can reduce heart disease: One of the biggest benefits of eating grain is that they protect the heart from different kinds of ailments.

Reduces the risks of suffering a stroke: Since grains are beneficial to the heart, it greatly reduces the risk of stroke.

Controls the bodyweight: We often see that a huge chunk of illnesses, including diabetes, are connected to weight gain. However, if you consume whole grains instead of refined grains, you might be at a lesser risk for type 2 diabetes. The risk of type 2 diabetes is curtailed by the presence of magnesium and fibre in cereals.

Helps in the digestion of food: Fibre-rich grains can be digested very easily. Having a lot of fibre wards off constipation.

Reduces chronic inflammation: Using grains in the daily diet reduces inflammation, which is a major source of many chronic diseases.

May reduce the risk of cancer: Deadly diseases such as cancer, especially colorectal cancer, are prevented by taking whole grains. It hugely reduces the risk of premature death.

