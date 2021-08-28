Singer Afsana Khan Finalised for Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss OTT contestants are providing the viewers with the right amount of drama and entertainment with their fights, love angles, and much more. The makers of the controversial reality show are now planning to launch the TV version of Bigg Boss 15 by end of September or start of October. Though director-producer Karan Johar fondly known as KJo, is hosting Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan will be back as the host for Bigg Boss 15. As a host, it will be Salman’s 12th season with Bigg Boss. Just like all reasons, several celebrity names are doing rounds who are in talk for the upcoming season of the reality show. It is now learned that ‘Titliyaan Warga’ fame singer Afsana Khan has also been approached for Bigg Boss 15.

An ETimes report claimed that if all goes well between Afsana and Bigg Boss 15 makers, the singer will be seen in the BB house this year. Afsana is a Punjabi playback singer, actress and songwriter who marked her career by participating in the singing reality show, Voice of Punjab 3. Her hit numbers include, ‘Tootera’, ‘Mahi Mileya’, ‘Jaani Ve Jaani’, ‘Chandigarh Shehar’ and ‘Juti Jharrke.’ She joined hands with Sidhu Moose Wala for a couple of songs including ‘Jatta Sareaam Ve Tu Dhakka Kardae.’ However, it was the song ‘Titliyaan Warga’ which brought her the desired fame. The song went on to broke all the records and emerged as one of the popular songs of the year.

Other names who are likely to appear in the reality show are Neha Marda and Arjun Bijlani. Recently, Bijlani is seen in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. There are also rumours that actress Priya Banerjee can also enter the house, this year.

Last year, Bigg Boss 14 was won by Rubina Dilaik while Rahul Vaidya emerged as the first runner-up of the season. Other finalists were Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant.

