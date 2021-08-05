Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurats and Mantras

Shivaratri is an auspicious day for Lord Shiva devotees as it marks the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. It is observed every month on the 14th day of the dark fortnight or the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi and the one which is observed in Phalguna month is known as Maha Shivaratri. The literal meaning of Shivaratri is the Night of Shiva.

This month, Masik Shivaratri will fall on Friday, August 06 in Vikrama Samvata 2077-78, as per the Hindu calendar. It will be also known as Sawan Shivaratri. The devotees observe a day-long fast to appease Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. Know about the tithi, time, puja muhurat, puja vidhi, and significance of the Masik Shivaratri Vrat.

Masik Shivaratri date and tithi in August 2021:

The Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Sawan month will fall on August 6. The Chaturdashi Tithi will start at 06:28 PM on August 06 and will conclude at 07:11 PM on August 07. The auspicious muhurat to worship Lord Shiva will prevail from 12.06 am to 12.48 am on August 07.

Masik Shivaratri Vrat vidhi:

The Masik Shivaratri puja is performed at midnight which is also known as Nishita Kaal. It begins with performing ‘Abhishek’ for Lord Shiva Idol or Shiva Lingam. Devotees offer Gangajal, milk, curds, ghee, honey, vermillion, turmeric powder, rose water, and bel leaves. After this, Shiva Aarti or hymns are sung, and the conch is blown. Devotees then take prasad. The Shivaratri fast is observed throughout the day and Parana is done on the next day.

Masik Shivaratri Mantra:

It is believed to be quite auspicious to chant Om Namah Shivay during the fast.

Significance of Masik Shivaratri:

Masik Shivratri has religious significance for Hindus as it’s the most auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva and seek his eternal blessings for inner peace. It is believed that fasting on this day blesses one’s soul with salvation or Moksha.

