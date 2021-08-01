Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

The Hindi month of Shravan is the most auspicious month of the Hindu calendar. The whole month is dedicated to Shiva and Shakti. Devotees observe Shravan Somwar fast every Monday while Mangala Gauri fast is observed every Tuesday. It is said that Mother Parvati had observed innumerable fasts to attain Shiva, and one of those is Mangala Gauri Vrat.

The fast is observed by married women to seek blessings for their husband’s long life while the unmarried girls keep this fast to get a good husband. Coinciding with Shravan, Mangla Gauri Vrat started on July 27 and will conclude on August 17. The fast will be observed every Tuesday in the month of Shravan.

Read on to know about the Mangala Gauri Vrat date, puja vidhi, and significance

Mangala Gauri vrat date

The first Mangala Gauri vrat was observed on July 27 and this week, it will be the second Mangala Gauri Vrat that will fall on August 3.

Mangala Gauri vrat and puja vidhi

Women who observe Mangala Gauri fast perform the puja vidhi after taking a bath. First, the idol or image of Mangala Gauri is placed on red cloth on a wooden plate. After that, nine planets made from rice and sixteen goddesses made from wheat are drawn on the plate, where a kalash is also placed. Devotees then perform puja by offering water, milk, curd, roli, sandalwood, vermilion, henna and kajal, bangles, nuts, betel nuts, and cloves. After that, Mangala Gauri Vrat Katha is told and heard by the devotees. The puja is concluded by taking prasad. Those who observe fast take meals only once during the entire day.

Mangala Gauri vrat significance

Mangala Gauri Vrat is especially observed by married women to seek conjugal bliss from Goddess Gauri. the vrat is also known as Sri Mangala Gowri Vratham in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the rest of South India. The vrat is very significant for Hindu devotees as it is believed that worshipping goddess Gauri with a whole heart in this month bestows happiness, success and prosperity to the people. Observing fast on all Tuesday during the holy month pleases the consort of Lord Shiva.

