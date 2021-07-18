Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

The 11th day of Shukla paksha of the Hindu month Ashadha is observed as Devshayani Ekadashi. It is also known as Maha Ekadashi, Prathama Ekadashi and Padma Ekadashi. The day is quite auspicious for Vaishnava’s, the devotees of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep for four months on this day. The day also marks the beginning of Chaturmas, a holy period of four months in the Hindu calendar that concludes on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Devshayani Ekadashi comes just after the famous Jagannath Rathyatra and usually falls in the month of June or July of the English calendar.

Read about the tithi, time, vrat vidhi, rituals, and significance here:

Shayani Ekadashi 2021: Tithi and time

This year, the Devshayani Ekadashi will fall on Tuesday, July 20. Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 09:59 pm in July and will prevail till 07:17 PM on July 20. Those observing Ekadashi fast can do Parana on Dwadashi tithi, that is, July 21 between 05:36 am to 08:21 am.

Shayani Ekadashi 2021: Rituals

On Shayani Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast and avoid consuming grains, beans, cereals, certain vegetables like onions, and some spices. On this day, taking a holy bath is considered auspicious. Lord Vishnu’s idol is adorned in bright yellow clothing and worshipped by offering flowers, betel, betel nut, and bhog. The puja is concluded by taking prasad. Devotees also stay awake all night on Ashadhi Ekadashi and sing bhajans.

Shayani Ekadashi 2021: Significance

Shayani Ekadashi, often known as the first Ekadashi, is one of the most important days for Hindu communities. It is widely believed that those observing the Ekadashi vrat with utmost devotion, are blessed with a happy, successful, and tranquil life. The legend and importance of Devshayani Ekadashi were narrated by Lord Brahma to his son Narad and Lord Krishna to King Yudhisthira, the eldest of the Pandavas, in the ‘Bhavishyottara Purana.’

