Significance, Puja Vidhi and Muhurats of Hariyali Amavasya

The New Moon Day, which is also known as Amavasya (or Amavas), holds great significance in the Hindu calendar. As the month of Sawan is underway, the Amavasya which falls in this month is of greater importance. The Sawan or Shravana Amavasya is also known as Hariyali Amavasya. It will be observed on August 08, this year. The Shravana Amavasya is regarded as the most auspicious day for Pitru puja. It usually falls three days before the famous Hariyali Teej.

The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shankar. Hence, on the day of Amavasya, worshipping Lord Shankar and Mata Parvati might set you free from all kinds of troubles. Worshiping Lord Krishna on the day of Hariyali Amavasya also yields good results.

Various temples in North India organizes special puja on Hariyali Amavasya day. The festivities in Mathura and Vrindavan are worth watching. Krishna devotees throng Dwarkadhish temple in Mathura and Banke Bhihari temple in Vrindavan to sought blessings from him.

SAWAN AMAVASYA 2021: TITHI

The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 07:11 pm on August 07, while it is likely to conclude at 07:19 pm on August 08.

SAWAN AMAVASYA 2021: SIGNIFICANCE

On this day, individuals pay homage to their ancestors, and seek their blessings. The four step process includes Vishwadeva Sthapana, Pindadan, Tarpan, and feeding Brahmins.

VISHWADEVA: The first process is to consult a professional priest and gather all required materials to perform the ritual.

PINDADAN: To donate food made from rice, cow milk, barley, ghee, honey, and sugar.

TARPAN: Tarpan is offering sesame seeds, barley, kush grass, white flour along with water.

FEEDING BRAHMINS: The Pitru Puja concludes by offering food to Brahmins.

The Hariyali Amavasya falls during Shravana month and it corresponds to Ashadha Amavasya, which is observed in states of Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. These states follow Amanta Lunar Calendar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here