Significance, Puja Vidhi and Inspirational Quotes by Gautam Buddha

Teachers and guides have always been given the utmost importance in Indian culture and traditions. To celebrate them, Hindus in India dedicate a special day and pay tributes to the teachers or gurus. The auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima is observed on the Purnima tithi (15th day) in the Shukla Paksh (waxing phase of moon) of Ashadha month, as per the Hindu.

On this day, students and disciples pay respects to their teachers or gurus. This year, the day is being observed on Saturday, July 24. The shubh muhurat of the day will begin from 10:43 AM on July 23 and will go on till 08:06 AM on July 24.

The auspicious day is also known as Vyasa Purnima as it marks the birth anniversary of Ved Vyas. He is believed to have written the Hindu epic, Mahabharata. The day is also important for those practising Buddhism, as they celebrate it in the honour of Gautam Buddha. The Buddhist followers mark the day in honour of the first sermon that Buddha gave in Sarnath.

Those who continue to follow the guru-shishya parampara, seek blessings from their gurus on this day. The disciples touch the feet of their guru and offer sweets. Some people also pay their respects to the spiritual gurus. Religious texts mention how gurus have been placed even above Gods and deities. It is said that an individual with the guidance of an able guru can conquer the world. Many people are of the opinion that the road to God or the supreme power goes through the path shown by a guru.

Many Hindu believers also visit the temple on the auspicious day and offer nariyal, sweets. The prayers are concluded by performing the Mangal Aarti. Some devotees also keep Satya Narayan Vrat on the day and decorate the entrance of their houses with tulsi hangings, mango leaves and garlands. Fruits, rice dishes, betel leaves, dry fruit and milk porridge is offered to lord Vishnu on the occasion of Purnima.

Some inspirational quotes by Gautam Buddha on this special occasion:

Every experience, no matter how bad it seems, holds within it a blessing of some kind. The goal is to find it.

Do not dwell in the past, Do not dream of the future, Concentrate the mind on the present moment.

Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.

If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path.

Nothing ever exists entirely alone; everything is in relation to everything else.

Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.

To be idle is a short road to death and to be diligent is a way of life; foolish people are idle, wise people are diligent.

All wrong-doing arises because of the mind. If the mind is transformed can wrong-doing remain?

Neither my life of luxury in the palace nor my life as an ascetic in the forest is the way to freedom.

No one can escape death and unhappiness. If people expect only happiness in life, they will be disappointed.

It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you.

Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.

Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity.

