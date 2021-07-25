Significance, Events and All You Need to Know

The United Nations has designated July 25 every year as the World Drowning Day. The global organisation dedicated this day for the global advocacy of drowning prevention in April this year through a resolution, moving towards a more sustainably developed world.

World Drowning Prevention Day 2021: Significance

The international event serves as an opportunity to highlight impact that drowning can leave on families and communities. It also aims at offering life-saving solutions to prevent such disasters. Data shared by the UN estimates that 2,36,000 people drown every year, and the disaster is among the ten leading causes of death for children and youth between the age of one and 24.

The UN data also mentions that more than 90% of global drowning deaths take place in lakes, wells, rivers, domestic water storage containers in low- and middle-income countries, with children and adolescents especially in rural areas being disproportionately affected.

Through this event, UN invites all its stakeholders, governments, UN agencies, civil society organizations, the private sector, academia and individuals to highlight the need for urgent, coordinated and multi-sectoral actions on proven measures. Some of the preventative measures announced by the UN include providing safe places away from water sources for pre-school children with capable childcare, such as creches.

Other preventative measures include teaching swimming, water safety and safe rescue skills, installing barriers controlling access to water, training bystanders in safe rescue and resuscitation of drowning people, setting and enforcing safe boating, shipping, and ferry movement regulations.

World Drowning Prevention Day 2021: Theme/Events:

This year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) will lead the preparations for World Drowning Prevention Day by hosting a global launch event of the special day. WHO will be producing related advocacy materials and support national and local activities in countries and communities around the world.

The WHO has also suggested a special activity that some organizations may wish to undertake, “Going Blue for World Drowning Prevention Day”.

Through this event, local organisations will work with relevant safety authorities to have one or several notable landmarks illuminated in blue light during the evening of July 25.

