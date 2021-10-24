Sidhu Steps in as Twitter War Over Pak Scribe Aroosa Alam Muddies Punjab’s Political Waters

As the online feud between Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh continues, with several Congress leaders taking personal digs that the Captain, PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday tried to cool down tempers by saying Punjab must bring focus back on ‘real issues’ that concern every Punjabi and the future generations.

A war of words and photographs have been unleashed on social media after personal attacks on Amarinder Singh over his Pakistani friend Aroosa Alam. Randhawa had on Friday said a probe has been ordered to ascertain whether Aroosa Alam, a long-time personal friend of Amarinder Singh, has links with the ISI, prompting a sharp response from the ousted chief minister.

In a tweet that was later deleted, Randhawa, who also holds the Home portfolio, claimed Singh has been friends with Alam for years, and that she stayed in India for many years and her visa was extended by the Centre from time to time.

Though Navjot Sindhu has so far chosen not to comment on Aroosa, his chief strategic adviser Mohammed Mustafa on Saturday shared a picture of Aroosa with former DGP Dinkar Gupta and former Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan. Hours later, Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral shared pictures of Aroosa with Mustafa’s wife and Cabinet minister Razia Sultana.

With political temperatures rising over these personal attacks, Sidhu took to Twitter to tone down the controversy. In a series of tweets on Sunday, he said, “How will we counter the financial emergency that stares upon us? I will stick to the real issues and not let them take a backseat.”

In another tweet, Sidhu said, “The choice is clear between irreparable damage and the last chance for damage control. Who will bring back state’s resources to the state’s coffers, instead of them going to private pockets? Who will lead the initiative for resurrection our great state to prosperity!”

The former cricketer turned politician further said, “Let the mist clear, reality shine like the sun upon the roadmap for revival of Punjab, shunning those who protect the selfish vested interests and focus only on the path that will lead to Jittega Punjab.”

Several senior leaders have taken the attacks on Captain to a personal level by raising questions over his Pakistani friend. The former Chief Minister has been raising concerns over the continued ISI activities in the state which he claims was aimed at disturbing the peace in the state. He had also been taking digs at Sidhu, claiming he was not `fit’ to be a chief ministerial face of the party.

