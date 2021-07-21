Sidhu Camp Refuses Apology to CM as Punjab Tussle Continues

The Navjot Singh Sidhu camp has rejected Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s demand for a public apology from Sidhu, saying the chief minister should instead shed his ego and apologise to the public for not fulfilling his electoral promises.

Over 60 Congress MLAs reached Navjot Singh Sidhu’s residence in Amritsar on Wednesday from where they will accompany him in a bus to the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath in Amritsar as a big show of strength. Many of these MLAs said Sidhu was now the president of the Punjab Congress Committee as per the wish of party high command and must not publicly apologise to the chief minister. This will escalate the crisis in Punjab Congress now with big egos on both sides.

“Why should Sidhu apologise to the CM? This is not a public issue. The CM should apologise to the public for not fulfilling his promises,” Sidhu’s closest aide and MLA Pargat Singh said. Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa said the chief minister should leave his ego and asked why he cannot forget Sidhu’s words when he had patched up with his sworn rivals like Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhpal Khaira who had strongly criticised him earlier.

“Sidhu is now the PCC President chosen by the High Command. The CM should realise where the wish of the people lies. Sidhu must not apologise,” MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur said. Some other MLAs said Congress chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had congratulated Sidhu for his appointment as the PCC Punjab chief but there had been no congratulatory message from the Punjab chief minister for over 72 hours, which was reflecting poorly on the CM rather than on Sidhu.

Captain Amarinder Singh’s media advisor on Tuesday said Sidhu had not sought any appointment with the chief minister for a meeting and that the chief minister would only meet Sidhu if he publically apologises for his earlier social media attacks on the CM. Sidhu on Monday had visited a number of MLAs and ministers in Chandigarh but did not visit the chief minister. Many MLAs who were earlier seen close to the CM have been seen lately by Sidhu’s side, sensing the wind blowing in Sidhu’s favour after his appointment.

