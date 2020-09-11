Sidharth Shukla’s New Hairstyle Kickstarts Rumours About New Shows

From Shiv of Balika Vadhu fame to the good-bad boy of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla has a long line of fans. The Bigg Boss 13 winner recently stepped out to surprise the paparazzi with a new side-cropped hairstyle. Fans are also loving his new look.

After winning the famous reality show, the actor has a long list of offers and projects. Music videos seem to be his favourite, with his latest video, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, gathering over three million views. Another song, Bhula Dunga, starring Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, has become an internet sensation. The video has over eighty-five million views.

During his stint on the reality show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were quite close, leading the fans to believe they were a couple. According to Hindustan Times, the actress even claimed to be in love with Sidharth. But when the paps asked Sidharth about them being together, he simply said, “Abey yaar.”

Rumour mills have been churning out gossip about his future projects. Most prominent rumour is his lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s next project, Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Shehnaaz was reported to be the female lead earlier, but it looks like the show is looking for a new actress now.

Sidharth is also rumoured to star in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, a revival of the famous daily soap that gave us the viral video “Rasode me Kaun tha.”

The show makers seem quite determined to have Sidharth reprise the role of the male lead, Aham. The female lead of Gopi bahu will remain with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who played the character in the first season. Devoleena was also on Bigg Boss 13 and quite close with Sidharth. This could be a reason as to why the show-runners are keen on having him play the lead.