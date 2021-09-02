Sidharth Shukla Said ‘Stay Strong, Stay Positive’ During Covid Pandemic in His Last Interview with News18

Sidharth Shukla emerged the winner of Bigg Boss 13 in February 2020, achieving unprecedented fame as a contestant on one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. Although he remained in the news for the following year, despite the lockdown, Sidharth did not sign up too many acting projects immediately. Besides appearing in a few music videos, the actor decided to make his digital debut with the third season of Broken But Beautiful on ALTBalaji.

Before the show’s release, Sidharth had told News18 in an interview, “I’m not somebody who really does things in a lot of haste. I like to hear the script and like the project and it’s only then that I give my consent for something. This is something that was offered to me and I really liked it,” he says.

The actor shot to fame playing the role of Shiv in Balika Vadhu, and made his first Bollywood film appearance with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Both projects had Sidharth play the role of a good man, which added to his off-screen appeal, too. In Broken But Beautiful 3, he plays Agastya Rao, a struggling theatre director who doesn’t go by the traditional definition of relationships and can come across as an aggressive man at times.

Talking about taking on a role that’s far more rooted in reality, Sidharth says she is confident his audience will accept him as Agastya. “I have a bit of nervous energy. After the release of the teasers and trailer, what I hear from people on my social media is that they have like it. Fingers crossed, I really hope that they like what they see, because a lot of hard work has been put in.”

Despite not taking on any big acting project, Sidharth managed to stay in the news over the past year post his Bigg Boss win. Did the lockdown affect his career at all? “I think it has affected everybody, and it’s a trying time for all of us. So I don’t really single myself out, or like to play it in a way that, ‘Oh, you know what, it’s so bad’. Of course, it is bad. But I don’t want to say, ‘Oh, this was so hard on me and I could have done so many things’. No, it’s fine. So whatever has happened, we can’t change it. We all just need to stay strong, stay positive and with time it will all pass,” he says.

