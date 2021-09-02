Sidharth Shukla Passes Away at 40; Rashami Desai, Sunil Grover Join Others in Mourning Loss

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu, died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt.

Soon after the tragic incident, his friends and industry colleagues took to social media to mourn his untimely demise. Actor Rashami Desai, who was his co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, left a broken heart emoji on her official Twitter handle.

Actor Sunil Grover wrote, “Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace.”

Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021

Varun Sood, too, paid his condolences. Sharing a picture of Sidharth, he wrote, “Still can’t believe it! RIP

@sidharth_shukla. Gone too soon.”

He is survived by his mother and two sisters. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here