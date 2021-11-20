Sidharth Malhotra Dances Like No One is Watching at Cousin’s Delhi Wedding

On November 19, Sidharth Malhotra attended his cousin’s wedding and the actor looked extremely handsome in an all-black sherwani. What enhanced the overall outfit was a maroon turban. While sharing his look for the wedding on his Instagram account, Sidharth wrote, “Dilli Ki Shaadi.” Now, a couple of videos of the actor grooving to Bollywood songs at the celebration have surfaced online.

A video of the actor grooving to the popular song Ranjha from his latest movie Shershaah was shared on social media. The chartbuster song was sung by B Praak and Jasleen Royal and the lyrics were by Anvita Dutta. In another video, Sidharth was seen dancing to the tunes of the song ‘Morni’ from the film Badhaai Ho. This song is sung by Guru Randhawa with Neha Kakkar, while the music was composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

On the work front, filmmaker Karan Johar recently announced Dharma Productions’ first action franchise Yodha that will star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The first look of the project, which is being helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, was unveiled on November 18. The film will also star Raashi Khaana and Disha Patani. Along with this, Sidharth has been keeping busy shooting for his spy drama ‘Mission Majnu.’ Popular South film actress Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with the film. But this is not it, Sidharth has another project in the form of ‘Thank God’ with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. After the success of Shershah, Sidharth is all in with a quite positive approach.

The actor’s love life has also been a hot topic. As per the rumours in Tinsel Town, the actor is dating his Shershah co-star Kiara Advani.

