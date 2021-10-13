Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Little Kiara Advani’ Recreate Shershaah Scene, Win Over Fans’ Hearts

Sidharth Malhotra is basking in the success of his latest film release, Shershaah. The war biopic which was released on Amazon Prime co-starred Kiara Advani. The film has garnered immense praise from fans and critics – for performances of the cast, dialogues, cinematography and soundtrack. While promoting the movie, the actor collaborated with several artists and fans to recreate scenes and songs from Shershaah.

One of these collaborators was digital creator Kiara Khanna, who has worked on a video reciting one of the famous dialogues from the movie. Little Kiara became a social media sensation for her adorable mimicry of popular film characters. The child artist once again became a rage recently after videos of her lip-syncing popular dialogue of Kiara’s character Dimple Cheema went viral.

Read: Shershaah Writer Says Dimple Cheema Confirmed Vikram Batra Cut His Thumb, Used Blood As Sindoor

Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, “Meet little Kiara as Dimple.” The video featuring the little girl has prompted sweet reactions. Kiara Advani also couldn’t stop herself from showering her love for the video. She dropped a heart emoji in the comments.

The internet is in love with this cute crossover and has flooded the comments with heart and clap emojis.

Kiara’s mother Shivani Khanna also shared the video on her account, calling Sidharth a gem for doing this video. “Dreams do come true.Words are less to describe how much happy Iam today..thank you for this sweetest gesture.”

Read: From Shershaah, Sherni to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, OTT Films That Deserve a Theatrical Release

Recently, onthe occasion of Daughters’ Day, baby Kiara picked up a famous scene from Shershaah and the result was too cute for words. Her version of the iconic funeral scene from the film went crazy viral.

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film traced the life and journey of Captain Vikram Batra. Batra was responsible for leading India to a win during the Kargil war. Sidharth played the lead and Kiara essayed the role of his love interest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.