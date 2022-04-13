Siddharth Chandekar Wishes His Mother on Birthday With An Adorable Photo

Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar has shared a photo on Instagram to wish his mother on her birthday and the photo is going viral. The photo has garnered over 52 thousand likes and his fans are also showering love for his mother. Sidhharth posted a photo featuring him and his mother with the caption, “Mom, Happy birthday! Keep smiling at me like this. I will make it through everything.”

The actor is believed to be very close to his mother. Even on the occasion of Father’s Day he wished his mother by sharing a photo of her on Instagram. Sharing the photo he wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, Mom.” He also used the hashtag #youaremyeverything.

In January last year, even on the day of his mehandi function Siddharth shared a cute photo together with his mother. In the photo, he is seen hugging his mother who is flaunting her hands adorned with mehandi.

On the work front, Siddharth Chandekar recently worked in a Marathi film named Jhimma. The film was directed by Hemant Dhome and written by Irawati Karnik. The film cast also included Suhas Joshi, Nimiti Sawant, Sonalee Kulkarni, Kshitee Jog, Suchitra Bandekar, Mrinmayee Godbole and Sayali Sanjeev.

The movie revolves around the story of seven women, who belong to varied age groups and different socio-cultural backgrounds. They come together on a vacation with a tour company to England. During the course of this trip these women unfold their individual journey in personal life. This trip turns into an opportunity to mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with themselves and to combat their worst fears. The movie collected Rs 14.07 crore at the box office and Siddharth Chandekar’s acting was highly appreciated.

