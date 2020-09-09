Siddhant Chaturvedi Praises the Camera, Filters, Selfies in New Post

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, in a post on social media, has showered love for the camera, filters and selfies. Siddhant took to Instagram account and shared a monochrome picture. In the image, he is seen shirtless, flaunting his curls and beard.

He captioned the picture: “Apka itraana, Ruthna Mana-na, Hoothon ko chumbak banake, Jheebh nikaal ungliyon se Do dikhana, Ufff… Kya lagti hain Aap! Aur milte hi Aap se laga — ‘kya kamaal cheez banai hai…Ye Camera, Ye Filters, Ye Instagram, Ye selfies, aur… aap (striked off) Apps’.”

Siddhant rose to fame with his performance as MC Sher in Gully Boy where he shared the screen with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He will next be teaming up with Deepika Padukone in an untitled upcoming film that also stars Ananya Panday. The shooting for the film helmed by Shakun Batra will start from mid-September in Goa.

With Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, he will share screen space in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Siddhant will also be seen in Varun V. Sharma’s sequel of the 2005 hit, Bunty Aur Babli. The sequel also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji.