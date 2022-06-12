Siddhant Almost Confirms Dating Rumours With Navya; Anushka’s Sexy Monokini Pics Go Viral

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s latest Instagram video had everyone’s attention as it almost confirmed his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda. In the video, Siddhant is seen getting ready in his vanity van. One of his crew members is seen making him wear a chain while he shoots the video. He is seen sporting a white and blue t-shirt styled with a curly hairdo. He wrote in his caption, “Her Noodles.” In no time, his comments section was flooded after fans saw similarities between his and Navya’s social media posts.

Rakhi Sawant accused her ex-husband Ritesh Singh of hacking her social media accounts. She was also spotted outside Oshiwara Police Station recently as she filed a complaint against him. The Bigg Boss 14 alum spoke to the media and cried out loud as she explained about her social media account allegedly being hacked by Ritesh. The UK-based NRI businessman has now, in his recent interview responded to the allegations, saying that he will reply to the same in ‘a legal way.’

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their baby boy on April 3. And ever since then, the couple has been posting clips of the baby on their social media handles. While the duo has been fondly calling their baby ‘Gola’ but after a wait of two months, Bharti has finally revealed their son’s name. In one of the videos posted by Bharti on the couple’s vlog Life Of Limbachiyaas, she indirectly spilled that they have named their child, Laksh.

Actress Esha Gupta has time and again faced a cesspool of vitriol for her bold outfits on social media. The 36-year-old actress, who is currently seen in Aashram season 3, has defended her decision to wear the risque dresses and also pointed out the double standards that still exist for women in society. “I think what I’m doing is what every other girl is doing but the only thing is that they are not a celebrity,” Esha told us. “I’m just being myself and living my life. I’m not trying to live my life as someone else. When it comes to negativity, I have stopped thinking about it years ago because people will talk, talk, and talk and after a point they will get tired.”

Anushka Sharma has dropped yet another gorgeous set of photos from her beach holiday. The actress is reportedly vacationing in the Maldives with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. On Sunday, she shared stunning pics of herself wearing a coral monokini on the beach. The actress teamed her beach outfit with a hat and an oversized cape-like matching top. Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote: “The result of taking your own photos.”

