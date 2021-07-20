Siddaramaiah Denies Claims of Rift with DK Shivakumar, to Meet Top Brass in Delhi Today

Senior Congress leader in Karnataka and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday defied all claims of conflict between him and state’s Congress President DK Shivakumar.

“We are together. We’re building the party together. There’s no rift in Karnataka Congress and the party will come back to power. Why should there be a rift? We are fighting against the corruption of BJP,” Siddaramaiah said.

Former CM will be in Delhi on Tuesday following a call from the party high command. The leaders are expected to meet party president Sonia Gandhi amid a power tussle. Sources have said that the meeting is regarding the appointment of office-bearers and strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023.

“I am in Delhi because Rahul Gandhi wanted to meet me by 4’o clock today, this is what KC Venugopal told me. I don’t know what subject matter he is going to discuss,” Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.

Congress leader’s Delhi visit assumes significance as a section of MLAs and leaders including Chickpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and Kampli MLA J N Ganesh are openly backing him to lead the state in the event of the Congress getting majority in 2023 polls.

On Monday, Siddaramaiah in a response to a question whether the party was ready in case the BJP is unable to handle its internal crisis, said “Congress is ready to face elections at any point of time. I don’t feel that an early election will take place because if Yediyurappa is removed, another person will be made the Chief Minister.”

The Congress Legislature Party leader’s comments come at a time when an audio clip has surfaced, fuelling a new round of speculation on whether replacing the 78 year-old Chief Minister is on the cards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here