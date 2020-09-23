Shweta Tripathi Sets Wife Goals with Suprise Dance Video for Rapper Husband Slow Cheeta

Shweta Tripathi, married to rapper Slow Cheeta, recently surprised her husband in the cutest way possible. The actress secretly shot for a dance video and shared on Instagram, in a sweet gesture for him.

Slow Cheeta, real name Chaitanya, was in for a surprise when Shweta shared the video in which she is seen flaunting some cool hip-hop moves to his song Wannabe Rapper. The Mirzapur actress is seen dancing with dancer Sneha Singh in the improv piece for Chaitanya.

Shweta posted the video on Instagram and wrote that she rehearsed when the rapper was at the gym. “Surprise surprise @slowcheeta I am your biggest fan Slow C and this song makes me feel like (This was a surprise so couldn’t bug you with the caption) This super dancer @snehaworld was super cute and patient. We rehearsed when Cheeta was at the gym,” she said.

They keep setting couple goals looking absolutely adorable together in photos and videos on social media.

Shweta married Chaitanya in June 2018 after 5 years of courtship. The couple has had a fairly productive lockdown. While Slow Cheeta released his three-track rap EP as he awaits resuming the shoot of his film Maidaan, Shweta awaits the release of Mirzapur’s season 2, after the release of her projects Cargo earlier this month and The Gone Game last month.