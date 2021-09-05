Shweta Tiwari Jokes with Vishal Aditya Singh About Sana Makbul

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was shot in Cape Town with participating celebrities and host Rohit Shetty, is currently airing on Colors TV. The reality show has also sparked rumours of a budding romance between Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh.

In a recent episode, during one of the tasks, Shweta Tiwari is paired with Sana. They have to take flags from alligators. Once their task is over, Vishal looks competitive and doesn’t cheer for them. As Vishal calls Shweta ‘Momma’ owing to their bond, the latter tells him to support her.

With Sana as Shweta’s partner, the latter tells Vishal, “You should support. Rishta main hi pakka karungi. (I will only have to approve your relationship).” Vishal looks confused and laughs.

The upcoming episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK) will see contestants turning into ‘hardcore devotees’ in order to receive the ‘Ticket To Finale’ (TTF). There’s only one thing on their minds right now and that’s to win the race for the TTF by “hook or by crook”.

It will be interesting to watch how the contestants would worship those particular action skills that they are most afraid of or often fail to do well in the game.

For instance, Rahul Vaidya, with a classic bribing plan for ‘Shock Ji’, as he is scared of shocks in the game, prays: “If you give me TTF, I’ll give you new batteries every day and you will never run out of power.”

Divyanka Tripathi, on the other hand, prays to ‘Flag Ji’ for glory. “I pray you only come to me and shoo anyone else who tries to come near you!”.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here