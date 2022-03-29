Shubman Gill’s stunning diving catch to dismiss Evin Lewis | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Paceman Mohammed Shami gave new entrants Gujarat Titans a perfect start to their IPL campaign against another debutant Lucknow Super Giants by picking up three crucial wickets in his opening spell in their IPL encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.
At the other end, pacer Varun Aaron opened his account after young Shubman Gill grabbed a stunner to get rid of dangerous Evin Lewis during the fourth over of the Super Giants innings. Lewis mistimed a short delivery that was pitched outside off while attempting a pull shot.
The ball went high in the air but didn’t get the distance. An alert Gill, positioned at mid-wicket, reacted sharply and ran backwards with eyes on the ball. He timed his dive perfectly to grab a sensational catch.
Here’s the video of the catch:
