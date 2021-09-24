Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Vidhi and Significance

The Chaturthi Tithi that falls after Purnima or full moon during Krishna Paksha of every month is celebrated as Sankashti Chaturthi. This month, the Sakashti Chaturthi will be observed on September 24. The Ashwin, Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) Chaturthi Tithi is known as Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi. The day is quite significant for Lord Ganesha’s devotees. They worship Lord Ganesha and observe a day-long fast on this day. The fast is broken after sighting the moon at the night. As many as 12 Sankashti Chaturthi vrats falls every year. Know about the Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi, Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi.

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi: Date and time

The Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on September 24. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 08:29 AM on September 24 and will continue till 10:36 AM on September 25. The moon will rise at 08.20 PM on Sankashti day.

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi: Vrat Vidhi

Devotees begin their day with a holy bath and worship the Lord Ganesha. They observe a day-long fast and consume only fruits and milk. They avoid the consumption of rice, wheat, lentils, and can eat satvik food like sabudana khichadi, potato and peanuts during the fast. Devotees also perform dhyana (meditation) for Lord Ganesha, and seek blessings from him. They break their fast after moon sighting.

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi: Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi is a significant day for Lord Ganesha devotees. Sankashti means deliverance during troubled times, hence, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as he has been symbolized as the remover of all obstacles. It is believed that observing this fast wades away all the obstacles from one’s life.

Sankashti Chaturthi is also known as Ganesh Sankatahara or Sankatahara Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu. Worshipping Lord Ganesha bestows the devotees with health, wealth, and prosperity. It is celebrated in the northern as well as southern states of India as the fast is believed to fulfil all the desires.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here