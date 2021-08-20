Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Significance

Pradosh vrat is famous among Hindu vrats marked to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Pradosh vrat is performed on Trayodashi tithi (13th day) of Krishna and Shukla Paksha of each Hindu month. As a result, it appears twice a month in the Hindu calendar. If the Pradosh Vrat falls on a Monday, it is known as Soma Pradosham. On Tuesdays, it is known as Bhuma Pradosham, and on Saturdays, it is called Shani Pradosham.

PRADOSH VRAT TITHI

Pradosh Vrat will be observed this month on Friday, August 20. According to Panchang, a fortunate coincidence would occur during the Pradosh fast. Trayodashi will begin at 10:54 PM, August 19, and it will be observed till 08:50 PM on August 20. Ayushman and Saubhagya Yoga will surround the Pradosh fast.

Ayushman Yoga will be open till 03.32 PM on August 20, according to the Panchang. Saubhagya Yoga will begin after it. In astrology, both these yogas are said to provide favourable results.

PRADOSH VRAT PUJA AND VIDHI

On the day of Pradosh fast, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati are worshipped. On this day, one should get up early and take a bath. Then, make a commitment to worship Lord Shiva with all your heart following the rituals. Clean the area of devotion thoroughly and put the Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati idols.

Following that, sing Shiva mantras while presenting Gangajal to Lord Shiva. In the evening, make offerings to Bholenath of bhang, dhatura, belpatra, akshat, incense, fruits, flowers, and kheer. On this day, it is important to recite Shiv Chalisa and Shivashtak. Worshipping on this day brings pleasure and wealth into home.

SIGNIFICANCE OF PRADOSH VRAT

The Skanda Purana specifically mentions the advantages of the Pradosh vrat. One who follows this respected fast with dedication and faith is believed to be blessed with contentment, money, and good health. Pradosh vrat is also practised for spiritual upliftment and fulfilment of aspirations. It has been highly praised by Hindu scriptures and is revered by Lord Shiva devotees.

