Shraddha Kapoor Shares Glimpse from ‘Aaie’ Asha Bhosle’s 88th Birthday Celebration

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her grand aunt and Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle’s 88th birthday celebration with family members. Shraddha’s family portrait features her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, and brother Siddhanth, among other relatives. Bhosle, in a combination of blue and white saree, takes the center stage in the portrait. “Happy birthday dearest Asha aaie @asha.bhosle ✨💜,” the actress wrote alongside the picture.

Bhosle’s elder sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, too, wished her on her birthday with an adorable throwback picture on Instagram. “Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janamdin hai. Main usko bahut badhaai aur aashirwad deti hun. Asha ek kamaal ki gaayika hai,versatile singer hai. Wo deerghayu ho,Ishwar usko aur uske pariwaar ko hamesha aur sukhi rakhe yehi meri manokaamana,” Mangeshkar captioned the picture.

Bhosle has been captivating zillions of hearts with her voice since the 1950s. She can do justice to everything, whether it’s a dance number, a love song, a ghazal, a classical piece, or a folk melody. She’s more of a rockstar than a playback singer in the Hindi cinema industry, an indefatigably cool figure whose music has both grooved and affected us beyond words.

