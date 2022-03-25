Shraddha Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Rohan Shrestha: ‘Aur Sunao?’

A day after it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor called it quits with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha, the Bollywood actress has taken to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself alongside a quirky caption. Shraddha Kapoor has always been very tight-lipped about her relationship status. However, it was a known fact in B-Town that the actress had been dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. In fact, they had known each other since their college days, and rumours of them planning to tie the knot would also come up every now and then.

On Thursday, a report in Pinkvilla suggested that Shraddha and Rohan broke up. A source close to the duo told the portal that Rohan was not a part of Shraddha’s birthday celebrations in Goa. They were apparently in an on and off relationship since January and decided to call it quits in February.

Now, Shraddha has shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, “Aur Sunao???” As soon as she posted the picture, fans began asking her about her breakup in the comment section. One user commented, “You have broken up?” Another one wrote, “I heard you broke up.”

Reports of Shraddha and Rohan prepping to get married got stronger after Varun Dhawan left a cryptic comment on Rohan’s comment on the actor’s wedding photo. When asked about the wedding, Rohan’s father Rakesh Shrestha had told ETimes earlier, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one. If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word ‘objection’ does not exist in my dictionary.”

