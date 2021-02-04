Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys Burger and Fries Mid-air

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the fittest actresses in B-town. Often vocal about her foodie side, she enjoys indulging in local street food and homemade food alike. Over the years, Shraddha has mastered a fine balance between her diet regime and cravings. The 33-year-old, who returned to Mumbai after almost a month, celebrated her homecoming with a scrumptious mini feast during the flight. She treated herself to a burger and french fries, asrevealed by her Instagram story.

Shraddha was in Delhi where she wrapped up shooting the first schedule of her upcoming film. The yet-untitled Luv Ranjan directorial will bring the pairing of Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor on screen together for the first time.

The actress announced her schedule wrap via her official social media handle.

Shraddha made an eye-catching appearance on her Mumbai return at the airport as paparazzi spotted her dressed in a long white satin shirt with tie up knots. She teamed it with beige coloured joggers and layered her outfit with a cool black leather jacket. She left her hair open in messy waves and opted for natural makeup. To accessorize her look, she used stylish hoops and ankle boots. The star looked gorgeous in her stunning look making her way to the car.

Meanwhile, Shraddha gave a glimpse of her variation to Swiss Ball exercise on social media. She said that focusing on wellness and health has been an intrinsic part of her life. It helps her find balance and peace of mind.

On the professional front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3, released in March last year. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. As for Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Luv Ranjan’s next, it is touted to be a light-hearted romantic dramedy.