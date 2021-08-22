Should You Donate Blood If You Have Long COVID Symptoms?

A year and a half after the Coronavirus pandemic wrecked our collective lives, our society has been grappling with fear and insecurity. As a result, we have seen misinformation spread like wildfire, and many resorting to bizarre and incorrect methods of dealing with the virus. With this column, which will be published every Sunday, we aim to address any health or vaccine-related question our readers might have about the coronavirus pandemic.

In this week’s column, Dr D.K Singh, Director, and CEO of AIIMS Bathinda (Punjab) has answered questions about the Delta variant, long COVID and blood donation, as well as the third wave.

Will the third wave of COVID-19 be as intense as the second one?

If we take precautions and follow the COVID appropriate behaviour then we will not experience a severe third wave. Therefore, the severity of the third wave depends entirely on how we conduct ourselves, and follow COVID appropriate behaviour. We must take lessons from previous mistakes.

Is it safe to donate blood post-COVID-19 infection?

Yes, it is safe to donate blood if you have better haemoglobin. Another factor that has to be kept in mind while donating blood post-recovery is the post-COVID symptoms. If you still feel winded down or are showing signs of long COVID, it is advisable to not donate blood immediately for your own good health and better recovery.

How does the Delta variant affect pregnant women?

The Delta plus does not have any extra affinity with pregnant women. They will have the same infection as others. However, it has been observed so far that the severity of the delta induced COVID infection in pregnant women is higher. In fact, a study conducted by the University of Oxford also states the same. The general trends suggest that the Delta variant can lead to preterm delivery.

How will the delta variant affect fully vaccinated people?

Although we have had cases of breakthrough infections, those cases have majorly been mild. Therefore, it is evident that vaccines are effective and so everyone should try to get vaccinated. However, we have to remember that although vaccines reduce people’s chances of getting infected, COVID appropriate behaviour is still necessary, since no vaccine can guarantee full protection.

