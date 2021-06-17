Shiv Sena Bhavan Symbol of Maha’s Identity; Nobody Should Dare to Cast Evil Eye on It: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai is not just a headquarter of a political party, but a symbol of Maharashtra’s identity and no one should dare cast an evil eye on it. His statement comes a day after Shiv Sena and BJP workers clashed outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar in central Mumbai on Wednesday after the youth wing of the BJP took out a protest march against the “offensive” remarks in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ about the land deal controversy in Ayodhya.

Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar had said his partymen had got information that the BJP workers were coming to vandalise the Sena Bhavan. Talking to reporters over the clash, Raut said the Shiv Sena Bhavan is a symbol of Marathi and Maharashtra. “If some one tries to attack the premises, will Marathi ‘manoos’ (person) and Shiv sainik keep quiet?” he asked.

“Why did the BJP get so agitated? What did the Sena editorial say? It just sought clarification on the allegations and demanded that if the charges are proved false, those who levelled them should be punished. Is asking for a clarification a crime in this country? The editorial nowhere mentions that the BJP is involved in it. Can’t you read and write? First understand what the allegations are and what the Shiv Sena spokespersons have said. Are you educated or not?” he said.

Raut also said that no one needs to give them a “certificate on being goondas, we are certified”. He added that when it “comes to Marathi pride and Hindutva, we are certified goondas”, NDTV reported.

The Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is an autonomous body. What is the BJP’s role in this? he said. “The matter is over from our end. They have got ‘Shiv prasad’ yesterday. Don’t bring the situation to such a level that we will have to give Shiv Bhojan thali to them,” he said.

Whenever people try to attack the Sena Bhavan, which is a symbol of our pride, whether we are in power or not, we will respond in the same manner, Raut said. AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and a former minister in the Samajwadi Party government Pawan Pandey have earlier alleged that the land worth Rs 2 crore was bought at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore by Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai for the Ram temple premises was made by. The allegation was strongly refuted by Rai.

