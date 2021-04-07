Shilpa Shetty’s Message About ‘Acting on Goals’ is the Motivation We Need

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to dole out a motivational message for her fans. She posted a picture doing a Yoga Asana and tagged it as #ShilpaKaMantra. The picture had this text: “The price of discipline is always less than the pain of regret.”

She captioned the picture as: “Anybody can set a goal, chalk in a plan of action, and decide to bring about a change from ‘tomorrow’ (why tomorrow, but TODAY!) But, the most important quality to have is the discipline to act on the said goals and plan of action. Once you’re disciplined enough to get fit or start a business, or work towards any goal for a better tomorrow; you win half the battle right there. When you give your best to your dreams, you achieve more than you set out to. It is always better to have tried and failed, than to have NOT tried at all. #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #happiness #determination #consistency #willpower #success #belief #discipline #regrets.”

The actor is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4. She will soon be seen in the films Hungama 2 and Nikamma.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here