Shilpa Shetty Kundra Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi; Hrithik Roshan Gifts Gold Chain to Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha. For several years, the actress and her family have celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great fanfare. Shilpa Shetty on Friday shared a photo of her celebrating the Ganpati festival with her kids- Viaan and Shamisha.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty Wear Matching Pink Outfits As They Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Kapil Sharma pulled Kangana Ranaut‘s leg during her latest appearance on his chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress will be appearing in an upcoming episode of the show to promote her latest film Thalaivi, which releases in theatres today.

Kapil Sharma Asks Kangana Ranaut ‘Itne Din Ho Gaye, Koi Controversy Nahi Hui?’ See Her Reaction

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the highest-TRP receiving shows in the country. It has been bringing smiles to the faces of the audience for years now. Munmun Dutta, who plays the character of ‘Babita’ on the show, is very active on social media. These days, she’s increasingly in the limelight for her personal life.

Tarak Mehta Actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Rumoured to be Dating

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up Arunita Kanjilal have become one of the most sought-after singing pairs in reality television, thanks to their crackling chemistry on the show. After Indian Idol 12 got over, the two have been invited to various functions and reality shows. Recently, the duo met Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his parents – Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan- at their residence in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan and Family Gift Gold Chain to Indian Idol 12 Fame Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal

Comedian Krushna Abhishek recently confirmed that he would not make an appearance in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show, which will feature his uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Krushna and Govinda have shared a rather strained relationship for the past few years.

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Slams Krushna Abhishek, Says ‘I Don’t Want to See His Face Ever Again’

