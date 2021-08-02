Shilpa Shetty Issues Statement on Raj Kundra’s Arrest, Money Heist 5 Trailer Out

Shilpa Shetty has issued a statement in reaction to the alleged pornographic film case against her husband Raj Kundra. The actress broke her silence on the case by posting her statement on Twitter, asking everyone to respect the family’s privacy.

She has refused to clarify on her stand regarding the case. Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 on charges of allegedly producing ‘pornographic’ films.

Read: Shilpa Shetty’s Statement on Raj Kundra Case: Requesting as a Mother, Please Respect Our Privacy

100 hours that seem like 100 years. This is how Tokyo describes how she feels in the official trailer for the first volume La casa de papel Part 5, which dropped on Monday. In the new season of the show globally known as Money Heist, The Professor reveals that the stormwater tank has been discovered while Colonel Tamayo gets ready for the army to enter the Bank of Spain.

It is one of the most uncertain moments for The gang. They are against the ropes and it seems like this will truly be their ending. Will they gather their strength to fight against the odds…just one more time? After all, they are The Resistance.

Read: Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Out: Professor and the Gang Gear up to Always Fight, Never Surrender

Netizens on Sunday had a field day with memes when Israel finished on top of the podium at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Artem Dolgopyat, Israel gymnast, won the second-ever gold for his country and as the national anthem played during the felicitation ceremony, Bollywood music composer Anu Malik started getting trolled on social media.

People surmised that the Israeli national anthem sounded similar to Malik’s track Mera Mulk Mera Desh in the movie Diljale. Earlier, when Malik was asked whether he ‘lifted music’ for his songs, he had said he was inspired and that can’t be called ‘copying’.

Read: Anu Malik Trolled as Israel’s National Anthem Plays at Tokyo Olympics, Netizens Reminded of ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ Song

Mandira Bedi, who is still recovering from the loss of her husband filmmaker Raj Kaushal is trying her best to adjust to life without his presence. And helping her in her quest is her kids, daughter Tara and son Veer.

In the latest Instagram post shared by the actress and television presenter, she can be seen sitting on the floor in her workout clothes and smiling. The reason, she mentioned is Tara, who requested her to smile.

Read: Mandira Bedi is All Smiles in Her Latest Instagram Post and the Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Actress Kim Sharma and tennis legend Leander Paes were recently linked up when their cozy pictures surfaced on social media. Now, the rumoured couple were spotted out on a casual stroll in Mumbai, adding more fuel to the reports. The actress was also seen walking her pet dog, which is from the breed Great Dane. Kim has previously been photographed walking her pet dog.

In the pictures Kim can be seen wearing a pink and white long dress. Her hair was tied neatly in a bun. On the other hand, Leander was seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

Read: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Spotted Holding Hands on a Stroll With Pet in Mumbai

