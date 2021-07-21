Shilpa Shetty Has a Role in Raj Kundra’s Pornography Case? Cops Say This

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said. Raj (45) appears to be the “key conspirator” in the case, the official said on Monday. As of now, Raj has been sent to Police custody till Friday.

Meanwhile, speculations are being made about Shilpa Shetty’s role in the case and whether she is linked to it in any manner. Cops said, “We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we’ll take appropriate action,” joint commissioner of police (Crime), Milind Bharambe said as per Hindustan Times.

Raj was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday evening after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. In February 2019, Raj started a company named Arms Prime Media Pvt Ltd. Six months later, the company developed a mobile phone application called Hotshot, which has been named by police as the porn streaming app.

Meanwhile, Shilpa who is currently judging dance reality show Super Dancer 4, skipped shoot on Tuesday after Raj’s arrest. It is being said that Karisma Kapoor will be replacing her for now.

