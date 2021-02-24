Shilpa Shetty Flaunts ‘Rockstar Vibes’ in Maldives

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying a cosy vacation with husband Raj Kundra in Maldives. On Wednesday, Shilpa shared a vignette from her holiday on Instagram.

In the image, Shilpa wears a bathrobe with the word “Rockstar” written on the back.

“Was this made for ME? Rockstar vibes!” the actress wrote.

Kundra shared a couple of photos, too, clicked together with Shilpa, and wrote: “With the love of my life in paradise!”

Shilpa is currently all set to return on screen this year, with Hungama 2 and Nikamma. Her last starring roles were in the 2007 releases, Apne and Life In A Metro.