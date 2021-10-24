Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Karwa Chauth; Urvashi Rautela Seen Cheering for Rishabh Pant

After one-and-a-half-years of wait, anticipated cop film Sooryavanshi is all set to release in cinema halls on Diwali. It will clash with Hollywood biggie Eternals and with these two big budget projects releasing amid Covid scare, hopes are high that some much-needed boost to arm will be given to theatre business.

Watch: Katrina Kaif Shares Fun Moments with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty to Kickstart Sooryavanshi Promotions

Recently, a news report suggested that hit comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita ji, and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, are dating in real life. As soon as this report emerged, both Munmun and Raj took to social media to vehemently deny such rumours. Before this, Raj and Munmun were seen commenting on each other’s social media posts which led to speculations in the first place.

Viral Pic of TMKOC Co-stars ‘Babita Ji’ aka Munmun Dutta, ‘Tapu’ Raj Anadkat Amid Dating Rumours

Shilpa Shetty is all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth. She took to Instagram Stories to share a video of a basket of goodies sent by her husband Raj Kundra’s mother. She posted the clip along with a ‘Happy Karwa Chauth’ sticker. “That’s my sargi from my mum-in-law. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone,” she could be heard saying.

Shilpa Shetty Shares Glimpse of Her Karwa Chauth Celebrations with Sargi from Raj Kundra’s Mother

Bollywood actors Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Kumar were in attendance in Dubai for India vs Pakistan game and were seen cheering Team India in the stands. Urvashi was seen waving the Indian flag when wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant hit a boundary off Shadab Khan in the ninth over of the innings, while Akshay was seen standing beside Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Urvashi Rautela Seen Cheering for Rishabh Pant, Akshay Kumar Also in Attendance

All eyes are currently on the Aryan Khan drugs seizure case as the 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hopes he gets relief from the Bombay High Court when his case comes up for hearing on October 26.

When Shah Rukh Opened up on ‘Biggest Fear’ for Family: Hope Kids Can Live Out of My Shadow

