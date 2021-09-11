Shilpa Shetty Bids Goodbye to Lord Ganesh with Son Viaan and Daughter Samisha

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh on Saturday. The actress was clicked during the Ganpati Visarjan along with her kids Viaan and Samisha. In the pictures, Shilpa can be seen twinning with her kids in shades of peach, pink and green. The actress’s mother Sunanda Shetty was also present.

On Friday, Shilpa shared the first set of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home. In the photos, Shilpa is sitting in front of the deity with her children. Shilpa and Samisha twin in pink outfits. As for the caption, the actress wrote a Ganpati puja mantra. It read, “Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah…Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah…Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah…Ganapati Bappa Moraiya. Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us.”

Usually, Shilpa is accompanied by her family members during Ganpati celebrations. But this time she was seen celebrating the festival with her kids only. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra is in jail after being arrested for his alleged involvement in the porn films scandal. Raj Kundra was arrested by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19. While her sister Shamita Shetty is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here