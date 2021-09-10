Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty Wear Matching Pink Outfits As They Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha. For several years, the actress and her family have celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great fanfare. Shilpa Shetty on Friday shared a photo of her celebrating the Ganpati festival with her kids- Viaan and Shamisha. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the happy photos of her family from the Ganpati puja. In one of the photos, Shilpa can be seen feeding a modak to her son Viaan. Shilpa looked stunning in a traditional pink outfit featuring polka dots. Her daughter was also dressed in a colour-coordinated outfit. While Viaan opted for navy blue kurta and white pajama.

Usually, Shilpa is accompanied by her family members during Ganpati celebrations. But this time she was seen celebrating the festival with her kids only. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra is in jail after being arrested for his alleged involvement in the porn films scandal. Raj Kundra was arrested by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19. While her sister Shamita Shetty is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Interestingly, Shamita also wore a pink outfit for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday began the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities as she brought the Ganpati idol home. Shilpa was photographed by the paparazzi as she headed to bring her Ganpati idol from a workshop.

Shilpa, who was also questioned in connection with the porn films case, has seemed to have resumed normal life lately. She went back to the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer where she appears as a judge. Recent unconfirmed reports also suggested that she was planning a separation from Raj Kundra.

