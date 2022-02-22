Shibani Dandekar Treats Fans to Glimpses of Post Wedding Bash at Zoya Akhtar’s Residence

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with VJ Shibani Dandekar on February 19, in attendance of family members and close friends. The couple’s wedding took place in Khandala, a hill station close to Mumbai. With the pictures circulating all over social media, it is evident that the couple had a gala time at their wedding. On Monday, Farhan and Shibani were spotted outside Zoya Akhtar’s residence, looking all glamorous for their post-wedding bash. Shibani’s sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha too joined them for the party.

Shibani treated her fans with some beautiful glimpses of the party that was all about dance, music, pouts, and happy faces. The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories and posted several videos and one of them also featured her sister Anusha Dandekar. While Shibani donned a purple color gown for the event, Anusha wore an all-white assemble. The duo looked stunning in their attires.

The first video posted by Shibani sees the Shibani grooving with her friends to a party number as they all sat under an open roof. The next clip sees Shibani partying with her friends and sister Anusha as they all gathered together and pouted for the video that the anchor shot. It seems that the bride was enjoying her time with her friends in the post-wedding bash.

Earlier on Monday, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar was papped stepping out as husband and wife. A match-made-heaven Farhan and Shibani complemented each other in beige, gold, and pink Indian attires for the wedding-signing ceremony. Farhan Akhtar who had opted for a black tux during the wedding ceremony earlier, wore a beige Benarsi tanchoi brocade jacket with classic Sabyasachi palm buttons. He paired it with a spun silk kurta-churidar. On the other hand, Shibani continued her love for all things floral, as she looked pretty in a custom-made sari designed by Anamika Khanna. The blush pink six yards of sheer elegance featured placement floral embroidery on the body and was enhanced with a gold border.

The wedding festivities which kickstarted on February 17, saw Shibani’s girl squad including sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and close friend Rhea Chakraborty dance for the bride-to-be to the tunes of Mehendi lagake rakhna. Looking pretty in Payal Singhal signature styles, the girl squad along with the bride-to-be danced the night away.

