Shershaah Fans Want Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Get Married After their Latest Video

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have worked really hard to promote their film Shershaah. The two of them play the lead couple in the movie which is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra. While Sidharth plays the Kargil hero in the film, Kiara played his beloved, Dimple Cheema. Their onscreen chemistry has won hearts of the majority of the people. The movie has been receiving tons of praise for its storyline and the skillful acting that has been done by various actors. The movie directed by Vishnuvardhan is also being praised for many soulful tracks that it includes. As a part of promotions, both Sidharth and Kiara have been sharing Reels on Instagram which more than often include one of the tracks from the movie.

After those romantic Reels, most of their fans have ended up concluding that the two are made for each other even in their real life. There have been rumors that Sidharth and Kiara are dating but nothing can be confirmed as of now as neither of them has hinted towards anything. In the latest Reel that Kiara shared, she mentioned that it has been directed by none other than Sidharth. In the entire clip, the two of them can be seen exchanging love-filled glances while the track Kabhii Tumhhe sung by Darshan Raval for Shershaah plays in the background.

In the short video, the on-screen Sidharth is wearing a black shirt with matching pants. To break the monotony of the outfit, he has included a stylish maroon jacket. Kiara, on the other hand, is wearing a stunning white Indian outfit with a gorgeous dupatta and neckpiece.

The reel already has crossed the three million-views benchmark in less than a day’s time. For expressing their love, a fan wrote, “The Best On-Screen and Off-Screen Couple In Recent Times,” while another said, “Pls get married.”

The film also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. Shershaah is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

