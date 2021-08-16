Shehnaaz Gill Insists Sidharth Shukla is Best Friend Who Takes Care of Her in Mumbai

The first Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT saw the much-awaited appearance of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, the popular pair from Bigg Boss 13. They entered with a romantic dance performance to the song Sooraj Hua Maddham. The two engaged in a banter with host Karan Johar and also played a game of rapid fire. The two have been linked together since their Bigg Boss days, and they continue to insist that they are just good friends and there’s nothing more to the relationship.

Karan Johar, at several instances, tried to extract the true nature of their relationship, but Sidharth and Shehnaaz refused to give a clear reply. “Friendship is also a relationship,” said Sidharth. Shehnaaz, who hails from the Punjabi film industry, said, “He is my best friend and like family to me. He is the one who takes care of me in Mumbai.”

While the Sunday Ka Vaar episode began at 7pm, the actors made their entry after 9:30pm, keeping the audience waiting, and also wondering, if they are going to appear at all. They were also shown some pre-recorded videos where fans asked them questions about their relationship. They also got Karan Johar to dance to the song Daingad Daingad from Sidharth’s film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Karan also took their audition as television’s most romantic jodi, asking them to recreate a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Shehnaaz also danced to the ‘Saada Kutta Tommy’ song, made from her dialogue in Bigg Boss, that went viral, and has many Bollywood celebs making videos on it. After their interaction with Karan, the couple went into the Bigg Boss OTT house to meet the contestants.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here